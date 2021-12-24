From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has urged Nigerians especially Christian faithful to show genuine love to one another as Christians mark the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas day.

The Speaker stated this on Friday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

“Let us learn to live as brothers and sisters, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences. The love we express should be genuine, devoid of lip service, translating into brotherliness that will usher in true peace and prosperity for our dear state Kaduna and our country Nigeria,” he said.

Zailani said the bond of unity should be emphasized at this time when Christian faithful joyfully reflect the birth of Jesus Christ, urging Clerics to take the opportunity to preach same on their pulpits.

“We are all one, from the creator, Almighty God, hence, we should see each other as brothers and sisters,” he said.

On the coming year 2022, the Kaduna Speaker said he sees prosperity for all Nigerians across all sectors, however, adding that there is need to pray fervently for the desired goodies to manifest.

“I therefore, wish our Christian brothers a Merry Christmas and all of us a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2022,” he prayed.