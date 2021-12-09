Mr Foluso Ojo, the Chairman of Oye Local Government Area (LGA) in Ekiti, on Wednesday urged youths in the area to celebrate the Yuletide peacefully.

Ojo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

The chairman, who described Christmas as a season of love and celebrations of God’s faithfulness, charged the youths to drink responsibly, avoid reckless driving and late night parties.

“We are already in the Yuletide and it is a period of love that we must extend hands of care to the less privileged around us.

“I want to appeal to all our youths in Oye LGA to stay away from dangerous alcoholic wines, late night parties and reckless driving.

“We don’t want to record any bloodshed or loss of lives during the Christmas and New year

Celebrations; this is why I am urging the youthsto celebrate moderately,” he said.

Ojo charged residents of Oye -Ekiti and other communities to be security cautious and report suspicious movements by strange persons to the nearest police stations.

He prayed that God would continually protect both the young and old in the community from any bad incidence before and during the Yuletide.(NAN)

