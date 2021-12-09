From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State coordinator, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Chidiebere Oruruo-Ifudu, has called on parents, guardians and the youth to be on a red alert against activities of human traffickers in this Yuletide season, saying, it is the periods they woo and entice their would-be victims with gifts.

She made the call in an event put together by the Salvation Army with the support of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), with the theme “Telling the real story project: amplifying the voices of our children against trafficking in persons”, held at Iguobazuwa, Edo State.

Mrs Ebere said this is the period that the human traffickers having spent some time abroad, choose to come home with various gifts and sugar-coated tongues to convince them to take their wards abroad without them knowing that they are taking them for prostitution and forced labour.

Ebere added that it is now a serious offence punishable by law for anyone below 12 years to be employed as house help, stressing that Nigerians should report any form of human trafficking to the relevant authorities to reduce its menace.

Speaking, the Deputy Representative, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UHHCR), John Mckissick, said the symposium marks the end of a three-day programme noting that at the end students would be able to speak up and add their voices to end human trafficking in the state.

“Now, the children can go back to their community to prevent human trafficking and also respond when they get information about trafficking and they will over and over again say no to it.

“When they get the information, they can go to the police and share the information with them and there will be an investigation”, he said.

The Edo State coordinator, Anti-Human Trafficking, Mr Lawal Abdul-Sabur, said women and girl-child are more vulnerable to human trafficking and that at the end of the event, the respite will be able to come their way.

He said five schools drawn from the community would participate in the symposium and various topics to test their knowledge as to who and how to curb human trafficking would be discussed by them.

He noted that government and individuals in the society must work in synergy to end human trafficking in the country just as he said it should not be left alone for one person or group.

