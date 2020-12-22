From Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Command, CP Bola Longe psc(+) has suspended all casual leave and directed all officers of the command to be on red alert during the festive season.

He gave the directives to Police Officers on Monday 21st December, 2020 at the State Police Command headquarters during a briefing of Senior Police Officers, Heads of departments and Divisional Police Officers.

The Police Command has also tweak its strategy in fighting crime as it deployed four thousand, two hundred (4200) Police personnel to enhance visibility policing and ensure a peaceful yuletide in Nasarawa State.

CP Bola Longe also reiterates the ban on the use of knockouts and unauthorized fireworks as he advised Parents and guardians to warn their wards to desist from using knockouts as Police personnel will be out to arrest anyone who violates this order.

The Commissioner of Police further assures members of the public of a peaceful festive season and appeals to members of the public for cooperation to forestall any untoward incident.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has also provided telephone numbers for the general in case of any distress as follows, 08112692680, 08108795930 and PPRO on 08037461715.