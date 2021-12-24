From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has felicitates with the Christian Communities in the state and country on this year’s Christmas celebration calling for support to the less privileged in the country and prayers to overcome Nigeria’s challenges.

A statement by his press secretary Jibrin Gwamna on Friday made available to reporters Quotes the speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as calling on Christians to use the period of Christmas to pray for God’s intervention on emerging challenges facing the nation.

The speaker emphasized the need for believers to use the period to establish peace,love and support for the vulnerable in the society which is the attribute of Jesus Christ.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Balarabe further said Christians should embrace peace in respective of religion, political and other differences to work in unity, love for one another and the overall development of the society as well as support for leaders at all levels to succeed.

While wishing the Christians a hitch free exercise, Balarabe emphasized the need for Christians to celebrate the period with the commitment towards respecting constituted authorities while also calling on clerics to preach peace, unity to their various congregations.