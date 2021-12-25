The management of the National Park Service (NPS), has urged Nigerians to show commitment to the conservation, protection and preservation of the county’s natural heritage, especially in national parks.

Conservator General of the Park, Dr Ibrahim Goni made the appeal in a statement by the Service Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ntuyang on Saturday in Abuja.

Goni noted that the protection of the important national assets have direct bearing with the quality of our life as a nation.

The park service boss specifically advised Nigerians to avoid activities like bush burning, which are inimical to the environment during the yuletide.

He emphasised that such activities had debilitating consequences on the environment beyond the season.

“We use the occasion to thank Nigerians for their enormous goodwill and support to the parks service, especially as the world is challenged by a lot of environmental improvidence such as climate change.

“I urge the populace and foreigners alike to take advantage of the season to visit Nigeria national parks.

“I remind christians of the central message of the celebration which is the birth of Christ and its implications to our harmonious and peaceful coexistence as people of diverse faith.

“And l wish you a reflective and peaceful christmas celebration,” Goni said. (NAN)