The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, has directed personnel of the Service to be on their guard during the forthcoming yuletide.

The NCoS had experienced series of jail attacks at different custodial centres across the country in recent times.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Francis Enobore, said Nababa issue the red alert at the inauguration of the fourth quarter distribution of stores at the National Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

He re-emphasised the temporal suspension of all types of leave for officers while performing the symbolic distribution of different items ranging from inmates’ uniforms, beddings and hygiene materials.

He said the primary mandate of the service was to keep inmates in safe and humane custody.

“We must, therefore, spare no effort in ensuring that those that are bent on violating the sanctity of custodial centres are prevented from doing so at all cost.

“To this end, all forms of leave are temporarily suspended,” he said.

Nababa further stated that the measure was to ensure that adequate hands were available to provide safety for all custodial centres across the country.

He assured that progress was being made in recapturing fleeing inmates as collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advanced.

“Flagging the particulars of escapees is expected to facilitate re-arrests when they carry out e-transactions,” he said.

The CGC called on officers to remain dedicated and exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Nababa expressed confidence that the items being distributed would further enhance the capacity of the service to provide the needed care and support for inmates.

