The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has embarked on sensitization campaigns to ensure safer roads during the end-of-year celebrations in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA is partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Red Cross Society, among other stakeholders, to curtail the escalating road traffic accidents, especially during the festive period.

Speaking at inauguration of this year’s Operation Eagle Eye, tagged ’’ Towards an Emergency Free Yuletide ” on Sunday in Sokoto, the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Muhammad said the exercise was meant to achieve safer roads in the country.

Muhammad, who was represented by NEMA Head of Account, Sokoto Field Office, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, said the agency has been coordinating resources toward managing disasters.

He said the focus was to reduce road traffic accidents, most especially in this period adding that the effort was to keep vigil to ensure safety on the highways.

The NEMA DG said personnel would be placed in strategic areas to monitor and prevent reckless driving and other dangerous acts.

“The exercise will caution drivers to be moderate with their speed limit and to avoid intoxicants and other bad behaviors.

“Passengers are also to be sensitised to be wary of the driving ability of the person who takes control of the vehicle they boarded,” Muhammad said.

He warned motorists and passengers to be wary and to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 protocols by observing on physical distancing, putting on of face masks when travelling to avoid contracting the disease. (NAN)