From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, collaborated with Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Red Cross Society to reduce accident on Benin roads during Christmas and New year festive period.

Speaking during the flagged off on the Benin-Lagos road, NEMA Head of Benin Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the event is targeted at having emergency free yuletide season.

He said the sensitization and awareness campaign was meant to support the Edo state command of the FRSC in curbing carnage on the road, loss of lives during and after the yuletide season.

He said the event with the team “towards emergency free yuletide season for 2020” was the agency contribution towards ensuring safety for road users.

On his part, the Edo State FRSC Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia,commended the agency for supporting the Corp in ensuring sanity on the road.

Represented by the Unit Head, Adebisi Adebowale, assured the agency of adequate collaboration during the period.

On his part, representative of the Red Cross Mr Wilson, pledged the support of the society in reducing accident and administering first aid treatment to victims in case of any mishap.