From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has lunched Operation Eagle Eye, to combat road accidents in Borno State during the Yuletide.

NEMA acting Zonal Coordinator, northeast zone (NEZ),Mr Chinoko ishaya said on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the launch that the operation was designed to mitigate occurrence of road accidents as hundreds of people use road transportation during the season.

“Road Safety is everybody business. I urge motorists to abide by traffic rules and speed limit to stay alive,” Ishaya said.

He said the exercise was conducted annually during the Yuletide as a result of increase in traveling for Christmas celebrations. He said the operation was

put together by NEMA in partnership with other stakeholders in disaster management in Borno State.

He cautioned motorists against , violation of traffic rules and regulations while driving, adding that the act may jeopardize free flow of traffic. He also warned against over-speeding and over-loading.

NEMA’s zonal spokesman,

Abdulkadir Ibrahim said in a statement after the launch emergency Response Teams and FRSC personnel have been deployed across the major highways in Maiduguri to ensure “prompt response before,during and after and new year