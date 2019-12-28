A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Oyoyo Foundation, has donated a new Catholic Church building to Ugiri-Ike in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

A statement issued on Saturday by the founder, Mr Victor Assams, stated that the gesture was in pursuit of its vision of helping humanity and empowering communities for sustainable development.

Assams said that the building donated to Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Ugiri-Ike on Dec. 20 was for the people of the community to have a befitting place of worship for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Oyoyo Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by Sir Victor Assams, an astute Administrator and Government Adviser who has passion for the less privileged in society, community development and nation building.

“The organisation was born out of the need to alleviate the untold hardship and myraids of problem faced by the rural communities in Nigeria, ranging from underdevelopment, unemployment, poverty, poor health and educational system as well as the increasing economic challenges facing third world nations.

“Our aim is to increase access to quality education for all children of school age in rural communities through educational scholarship and contribution to educational policy formulation and implementation.

“Our aim is also aimed at improving the quality of lives of less privileged women, youth and children through agric and non-agric income generating programmes,” Assams said.

According to him, the church building donation is in line with the organisation’s three broad thematic programme areas of Health, Education and Economic empowerment.

The Church building was dedicated by the Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr Anthony Obinna.

Assams added: “Our foundation has provided scholarship to 450 students in Imo State through payment of school fees, JAMB and WAEC registration fees.

“We have created job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in Imo State through the establishment of Oyoyo Shopping Centre and other businesses that have gainfully employed about 36 women and youth.

“We constructed 30 units of modern houses for widows and also distributed food items and other relief materials to 1200 women of which majority are widows, across 10 LGAs in Imo State.” (NAN)