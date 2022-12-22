From Adewale Sanyaolu and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Poised to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged during the festive period, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Grateful Giving Support Charity Initiative, has donated food items to two orphanages in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A member of the organization, Mr. Abiodun Awodipe, donated the items including cartons of noodles; powdered milk; cereals; beverages; bags of rice; groundnut oil; corn flakes among others, to the Gideon Orphanage and Home for the Aged and Yemisi Alogi Orphanage and Children’ Home, located in Asero and Alogi areas of Abeokuta.

Presenting the items to a caregiver at the Gideon Orphanage, Mrs.Rachel Adekunle, Awodipe, explained that the organization, with members based in Nigeria and abroad decided to donate the items to the centre in order to make the children feel loved at the Yuletide seasons.

He added that the NGO which did a similar donation to the centre in 2021, was just incorporated by the C.A.C in 2022.

According to him, the NGO was formed to impact positively on the less privileged in the society, noting that plans were under way by the organization to expand its humanitarian activities beyond donation of food items.

Awodipe further stated that members of the NGO would continue to pool their resources together with sole aim of making life more meaningful for not only the motherless, but other downtrodden members of the society.

While commending the management of the Gideon Orphanage for doing a good job with the children, he disclosed that the organization would continue to support the centre through donation of clothing and other items.

Speaking at the Yemisi Alogi Orphanage, Awodipe commended the management of the centre and pledged that the NGO would continue to identify with the centre and support it in its bid to give comfort and hope to the needy.

He added that the Grateful Giving Support Charity Initiative formed by friends who attended the same university, would continue to partner centres that provide succour to the needy.

Responding, the visioner and director of the orphanage, Tobi Emmanuel, said that the centre was started eight years ago in memory of his mother, Mrs. Yemisi Alogi.

While thanking the NGO for the kind gesture, Emmanuel explained that the centre presently has 18 children and noted that donation of the items would go a long way in assisting the centre in taking good care of the children.