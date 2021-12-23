The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has assured train passengers of increased number of train rides per day and safety during the yuletide.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: ” We are working hard to provide more services for passengers on all the various train routes.

”We have increased the number of trips on Lagos -Ibadan axis, from six to eight and we will increase that of Abuja -Kaduna from 10-12.

”We hope this will help to manage the influx of passengers at the various routes .”

Okhiria noted that the safety of passengers travelling by train was top priority of the Federal Government during the holiday period, adding that deliberate efforts had been made toward ensuring this.

According to him, more security personnel have been deployed to beef up patrol along the various routes.

He added that there would also be area survey by the Airforce to ensure safety of both passengers and the trains.

Okhiria, however, advised passengers to ensure they purchased their tickets from approved channels. ”Don’t patronise racketeers.”

He urged passengers to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing face mask, washing and sanitising of hands.

He also called on Nigerians to report anybody vandalising rail infrastructure in order to protect lives and property of Nigerians.(NAN)