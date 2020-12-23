From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered the deployment of personnel to all nooks and crannies of the country in order to maintain peace, order and effective security of lives, property before, during and after the yuletide season.

This is done against the backdrop of various reports of kidnapping, bandit attacks, assassinations and other forms of criminal activities in recent times.

In a statement issued yesterday, DCC Emmanuel Okeh, CDPRO, said Gana reiterated that the determination to make the yuletide season hitch free is upper-most in the scheme of things as lots of Nigerians will be traveling to different parts of the country to celebrate with family and friends hence, the need for citizens’ safety.

He therefore directed all zonal Commanders and state Commandants in the 36 states of the federation to beef up security in their various domains to ensure lasting peace.

He further charged all personnel to conduct themselves in a highly professional manner while discharging their duties and ensure they abide by all COVID-19 protocols especially the use of facemask distributed to all of them.

According to the CG, Christmas period as observed by Christians all over the world is a time for the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which calls for sober reflections, alms-giving, reconciliation, tolerance and peace making with one another for the sake of harmony in the society irrespective of their religious differences.

He directed the Commandants nationwide to ensure adequate protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure which is usually targeted by vandals and saboteurs during festive seasons.

He charged them to make maximum use of all specialised units, such as CBRN, Special Force, SWAT, Counter Terrorism, Disaster Management, Surveillance and Intelligence Unit, K9, and ensure their deployment to all hot spots for effective monitoring and coverage.

Gana advised all Nigerians to go about their legitimate activities without fear, charging parents to warn their wards to desist from any act that is inimical to the growth of the society.

He encouraged citizens to partner with the Corps by giving useful information that would help in stopping the activities of criminals, stating that the law is no respecter of anyone, therefore, whoever is caught in any criminal activity, the long arm of the law will take its course in line with the law of the federation.

The CG warned vandals, illegal oil bunkerers, oil thieves and operatives of illegal Private Guards Company to desist from illegal acts or relocate to another country as there is no hiding place for them.