The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it has deployed 1,000 personnel to provide security during the Christmas celebration in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SC Adamu Shehu, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Saturday.

“As part of efforts to improve security in the state, especially during festive period, the command has deployed 1,000 officers and men across the state.

“The State Commandant of the corps, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, ordered the immediate deployment of the personnel drawn from various departments and units of the command,” Shehu said.

He listed the departments and units as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Unit (CNAI), Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Emission Unit (CBRNE), Intelligence and Surveillance Monitoring Department as well as Medical and Rescue Response Units.

Others, the spokesman said, were drawn from the Counter Terrorism Unit to further enhance the general security and protection of the citizens and government facilities.

“The deployment covered all the 25 LGAs, including identified flash points.

“It also covered areas such as places of worship, markets, motor parks, shopping malls, plazas, recreational centres, telecommunication and power stations as well as government buildings and installations,” the spokesman explained.

He said that the Commandant urged people of the state to be law-abiding and cooperate with all security personnel for a hitch-free celebrations.

Shehu also urged the public to be extra vigilant and security conscious at all times as well as report strange movements to the nearest security formation in their locality.

“The command wishes the good people of the state hitch-free celebration and a happy and prosperous New Year in advance,” Shehu added. (NAN)