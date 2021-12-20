The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Yobe command, has deployed 670 personnel to strengthen security in the state during the forthcoming Christmas celebration.

ASC Bala Garba, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damaturu.

According to the statement, the state’s Commandant, Useni Navokhi, had directed all Heads of Departments, Units, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to tighten security measures to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations.

‘’All places of worship and recreation centres in the state should be well monitored,” he said.

The Commandant enjoined people in the state to be vigilant and give prompt and credible information on any suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies. (NAN)