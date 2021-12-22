The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has deployed 977 personnel to ensure peaceful Christmas and New year celebrations in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Abu Tambuwal, made the disclosure in a statement by the Public Relation Officer of the Corps, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, in Kano on Wednesday.

Tambuwal said the personnel were drawn from the operations, critical national assets and infrastructure protection departments, Anti-Vandalism unit, Intelligence and investigation departments and Divisional offices across the state.

“The personnel will provide maximum security at various Christian worshiping places, recreational centers, nooks and crannies throughout the Yuletide and after.”

According to the statement, the personnel will work with other sister security agencies to protect lives and properties before, during and after the festive period.

He enjoined the general public to co-operate and send useful information to the security agents with a view to having a hitch-free Yuletide celebration.

“Criminal elements are forewarned to desist from engaging in any act capable of disrupting the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state,” it said, warning “anybody caught breaching public peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

“I wish all and sundry, prosperous New year in advance,” the statement added. (NAN)