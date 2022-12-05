From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, has charged the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, to step up measures to reduce security challenges further, especially kidnapping along the Benin-Auchi, Benin-Lagos among other highways during the Yuletide season.

Festus Alenkhe, Chairman, NUJ Edo State Council, while playing host to the police commissioner on Monday in Benin City, urged him to place his operatives around Benin suburbs so as to ensure hitch-free road journeys and peaceful yuletide celebration.

He said though the security situation in Benin metropolis is stabilized, the new CP should do everything in his power to build on the success recorded by his predecessor and extend the improved security to the outskirts of the state.

“Sir, Benin City is calm now but crimes have been extended outside Benin City, especially around the Benin-Lagos expressway.

“I want you to put your men in every kilometre of the road so as to protect motorists who will be travelling during this festive period,” Alenkhe said.

Dankwara, on his part, assured that his command is willing to lend his ear to the Edo people to address the security issues across the state.