The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against embarking on frivolous journeys especially in the festive period.

The NYSC Coordinator in Enugu State, Mr Stephen Dewan gave the warning on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two NYSC Orientation Course in the state.

He expressed sadness that the state NYSC office recently lost a corps member to a ghastly motor accident “and you should avoid embarking on frivolous journeys, especially this festive period.

“If there is need for you to travel outside the state, permission must be obtained from the state coordinator using the proper channel,” he said.

Dewan disclosed that the corps recently launched a fresh campaign against road traffic accident with a view to ensuring the safety of corps members.

The state coordinator said that the launch was done in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) road transport unions nationwide.

He said that the measure became necessary following road mishaps involving youth corps members across the country.

Dewan commended the corps members for their level headedness during the orientation course.

“I urge you to allow this remarkable conduct to direct your affairs throughout the service year and beyond. Settle down in your places of primary assignment and respect the culture of the people.

“In doing so, you will attract goodwill and honour as there is mechanisms to reward corps members who distinguish themselves during the service year,” he said.

The state coordinator urged them to continue with post-camp skill acquisition training to adequately prepare for self employment and service in the face of scarce job opportunities.

“We have started developing a spacious ground within the camp for various activities through the assistance of a native of our host community, Air Commodore Norbert Offor (rtd.).

“Hopefully, it will develop to a parade ground in no distant time,” he said.

Dewan expressed optimism that the state government would assist the NYSC office in its developmental efforts.

He appealed to the state government to further intervene in the ongoing building of a perimeter fence, renovation of the orientation camp and provision of a utility vehicle to facilitate corps members’ inspection.

Dewan thanked the NYSC collaborating agencies, individuals as well as institutions that assisted in making the orientation course a success.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that his administration would continue to give maximum support to the scheme.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr Uwakwe Azikiwe, assured the corps members of their safety while in the state.

“We implore you to take your postings in good faith and without fear,” he said.

“I wish to caution you against unauthorised journeys outside the state, especially in this festive period when our roads will be busy.

“Many corps members have met untimely death due to road accidents while embarking on frivolous and unauthorised journeys,” Ugwuanyi said.

No fewer than 1,200 corps members participated in the three-week orientation for the batch. (NAN)