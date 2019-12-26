Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

As Christians celebrate Christmas all over the world, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has called on them, including the citizenry to emulate Christ’s examples of love and tolerance for a peaceful coexistence and nation building.

Owoeye made the call during a Christmas Night of Praise organised by the state lawmakers at the House of Assembly Complex

in Osogbo, the state capital.

He explained that the programme was organised by the members of the Osun State 7th House of Assembly to express their gratitude to God Almighty for sustaining a peaceful and corporative assembly since six and half months of its inauguration.

The speaker also reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to quality and people-oriented legislations capable of promoting the development of the state.

He, however, implored Christians in the state to keep supporting and praying for the success of the state government under the administration of Governor Adeboyega Oyetola.

In a sermon, Apostle E.O Robert urged Christians to toe the path of Jesus Christ whom, he enthused, lived a faithful and peaceful life worthy of emulation by everybody.

According to the cleric, Jesus Christ showed love, respect, tolerance and mercies towards humanity without discrimination.

He called on the citizenry to emulate the virtues, which, he noted, would engender unity, religious tolerance, peace and national development.

Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oluwole Oyebamiji, assured the residents of the state of improved governance and living conditions in the years ahead.

“We have spent this year to plant and we have all

gathered here today to water it with praise,” he said.

“I am positive that the Lord who responds to praise and who is our maker will make 2020 and the subsequent years periods of abundant harvests and blessings for the state,” he added.

The governor applauded the lawmakers for organising the programme which, he enthused, would continue to authenticate the message of love, peace and patriotism among the people.