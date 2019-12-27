Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, has called on Christians, including the citizenry to emulate Christ’s examples of love and tolerance for a peaceful co-existence and nation building.

Owoeye made the call during a Christmas Night of Praise, organised by the state lawmakers at the House of Assembly complex in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the programme was organised by the Seventh Assembly members to express their gratitude to God for sustaining a peaceful and corporative Assembly since six and half months of its inauguration.

The speaker also reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to quality and people-oriented legislations capable of promoting the development of the state.

He urged Christians to support and pray for the success of the state government under the Governor Adeboyega Oyetola administration.

In his sermon, Apostle E. O. Robert urged Christians to toe the path of Jesus Christ whom, he said, lived a faithful and peaceful life worthy of emulation by everybody.

The cleric said Jesus Christ showed love, respect, tolerance and mercies towards humanity without discrimination.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oluwole Oyebamiji, assured the residents of improved governance and living conditions in the years ahead.

“We have spent this year to plant and we have all gathered here today to water it with praise. I am positive that the Lord who responds to praise and who is our maker will make 2020 and the subsequent years, periods of abundant harvests and blessings for the state,” he said.

The governor applauded the lawmakers for organising the programme which, he said, would continue to authenticate the message of love, peace and patriotism among the people.