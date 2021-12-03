For the ex-boxing champion, Apostle Peter Oboh, security of lives and property is nothing to be toyed with, most especially, during the festive season.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the former commonwealth and British light heavyweight boxing champion, urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman and all the police commissioners to ensure there is adequate security in the country during the Yuletide season.

“All over the world, the month of December to January is the most celebrated period of the year. Many events will be taking place in the country simultaneously, and many people would be travelling from one place to another. As a result of this, crime rate is always on the high side, as criminals will be planning to take advantage of the vulnerable people.

“One thing I have learnt as a British citizen who has lived in the United Kingdom most of my life is that; the British government and the police plan ahead to avert danger. They also budget huge amount of money for security. But in Nigeria, we take things for granted, not believing that anything can happen any time. Rather than be proactive, we are reactive and only take action after a crime has been committed. It’s like crying after death, which cannot bring back the dead,” Oboh said.

The pugilist turned-cleric added: “The scripture says sometimes when you have the saints gathering, evil can appear as well without a license. So, I am advising Nigerian entertainers to make allowances for unforeseen circumstances, and ensure there is adequate security at their events, not just for themselves but for their fans as well. On this note, I wish all Nigerians a peaceful and safe ember month, and I call on the federal government to provide adequate security for the citizens during the Christmas and New Year festive periods.”

