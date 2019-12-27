George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has banned the display of any form of masquerades on the major roads throughout the state during this festive period apparently to curb obstruction of free flow of traffic and harassment of commuters and motorists.

This is just as the state police command has warned that all masquerade activities must be restricted to their village square in their respective communities as violators would be arrest and prosecuted.

A statement signed the spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, reads: “Imo State Police Command has observed that masquerades have in the past, especially during the Christmas and New Year periods, indulged in the acts of obstruction of traffic flow, violence, assault and other forms of criminalities on innocent citizens and motorists along the highways.

Masquerades should be localized in the village squares or masquerade houses and not on major roads as being experienced in the past.

The command, therefore, wishes to state unequivocally that it will deal decisively with any person or group of persons who may want to hide under the guise of any masquerade to disrupt or attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquility being witnessed in the state.”