The Police Command in Plateau says it has deployed 3,300 policemen at strategic places in the 17 local government areas of the state to ensure a crime-free Yuletide.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Akinmoyede said the command had put in place robust and elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies to ensure a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the entire state.

According to him, policemen and specialised operational units of the command have been deployed with strict instructions to be polite, civil but firm in ensuring effective security and safety of travelers and other road users before and during the Yuletide.

He further disclosed that visibility policing had already been deployed on the highways and major roads across the state.

The commissioner enjoined motorists, commuters and other road users to cooperate with the police detachment and personnel deployed on the highways and major roads while they discharged their statutory duties.

He also said that in order for the command to actualise its action plan, Divisional Police Officers(DPO), had been charged to provide adequate security cover and protection to government installations and infrastructure with 24-hour surveillance.

He advised members of the public members to be more cautious and observe simple security hints in protecting their property.

Akinmoyede also called on the people to report any suspicious persons or groups to the nearest police formation for prompt action.(NAN)