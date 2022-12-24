From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Commissioner of Police, Benue state Command, CP Wale Abass has deployed men across churches and public places in the state to ensure security of lives and property within the yuletide period. The police boss in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen, said adequate arrangements has been made to secure all entry and exit routes within the state.

CP abass while expressing his felicitation with the good people of Benue state on the occasion of Christmas and new year celebration reiterated his commitment to secure the state.

The statement read “To ensure security of lives and property, the command has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch free celebration.

“These arrangements includes provision of security at Churches, recreational facilities and event centers as well as entry and exit routes in the state.”

He further informed the Benue public that the ban on sale and use of fireworks in the state is still being enforced.

“Parents and guardians are advised to look after their children/wards and warn them against this practice,” he warned.

The CP enjoined the people to provide useful information that will assist the police in their operations towards making the celebration hitch free.

According to the statement, the command can be reached through the following phone numbers: 08066006475, 08057493117, 07067374913 and 07083250154.