The police in Borno has embarked on massive deployment of personnel to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The command said that it had deployed personnel to raid criminal hideouts as part of measures to protect lives and property during the festive season.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Sani Kamilu, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Kamilu said the command had intensified surveillence and patrols in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state.

“In its resolve to create enabling environment for a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar has ordered for massive deployment of personnel across the state.

“This is to provide adequate security before, during and after the celebration, to ensure protection of residents of the state and the successes of all activities lined up to mark the celebration.

“The command intensified patrols in collaboration with other security agencies to enhance visibility policing as well as raid criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

“The personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Kamilu, therefore, cautioned motorists and tricycle operators to observe traffic rules and regulations, and eschew all forms of recklessness including drug abuse while driving.

The Spokesman also reminded the residents of Maiduguri that the curfew was still in force in the metropolis, adding that vehicular movements during the curfew hours were prohibited.

“The ban on the sales and use of knock outs/fire works for celebration during the yuletide is still place.

“The Command will not take it lightly acts capable of creating panic or threaten the relative peace in the state, warning that offenders will be made to face the law,” he said.

While reiterating the commitment of the police to protect lives and property, Kamilu urged parents to take proper care of their wards to avoid incident of missing children.

The statement quoted Umar as wishing all and sundry a happy Christmas Celebration and a prosperous New Year.

The Commissioner further urged the people to be law abiding and security conscious while callingj on the communities to support the police in the fight against criminalities and to report suspicious person movements to security agencies.

The Spokesman further provided toll free number: 08068055817 in case of emergency. (NAN)