From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Police Commissioner Wale Abass has ordered a special deployment of officers of the command ahead of the Christmas celebration as part of the preparation to ensure the safety of lives and property for the year’s end.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Tuesday, said the commissioner directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to deploy officers in accordance with the “Ember Months” operation order.

According to the statement, the officers are expected to man specified hot spots, exit and entry routes as well as crowded places.

The police chief also ordered officers to strengthen enforcement of the ban on the use of Spy Number plates by the Inspector General of Police and warned that only vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses would be allowed to ply the roads.

The statement also directed drivers who create tinted glasses to remove the tint material as enforcement will not spare any person.

The Commissioner further advised the officers carrying out the duties to be cautious and very professional in the course of the duty.