By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has read the riot act to criminal elements not to show show their ugly heads during the yuletide or risk the wrath of the Force .

The Command has therefore, massively deployed personnel to man flash points, event centres and to turn the state upside down in search of criminal elements.

The Command has also announced that it will engage on show of force in the state from next week Monday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali who assured Deltans of a hitch free Christmas celebration,said he has ordered massive deployment of Personnel across the state to provide adequate security before, during and after the celebration to ensure protection of all residents in the state and the successes of all activities lined up to mark the celebration.

In a Statement by the State Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe:”The CP directed that all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to deploy men to all venues of the Celebrations and other resorts centres to avoid mischief makers showing their ugly faces and causing any form of mayhem for law abiding citizens in the state and to ensure proper supervision of their men deployed.

” Police patrol teams have been drawn from Dragon Patrol, safer highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response squad, Eagle-net special squad and deployed along Asaba/Onitsa Head bridge, Anwai Campus gate to Illah, Onicha Ugbo to Idumuje-Ugboko. Similarly, men have also been deployed to Asaba – Agbor Expressway, Abraka to Eku road, Asaba to Kwale/Ughelli road. Patrol teams from Abraka, Ughelli, and Sapele divisions respectively have also been deployed along Abraka, Eku, Ughelli express roads. The CP also ordered the deployment of Quick response squad, Rapid response squad and Eagle net special squad to Benin/Warri expressway, PTI to Orerokpe Road and Eku to Osubi road.

“Massive Deployment has also been made to all flash points within the Asaba Metropolis, which includes Summit Junction, Inter-Bau roundabout, Federal Medical Centre roundabout, Ibusa Junction by Nnebisi road, Ogbe-Ogonogo Market, Government house gate, Coker Junction, Ezenie/Osadenis roaundabout, Airport Junction and the Federal College Junction by Nnebisi road, Asaba.

“The CP equally tasked the Commanders of the various tactical teams with the responsibility of ensuring that men deployed are properly supervised.

“Traffic Control at the Head Bridge end has equally been taken care of as both police personnel and traffic wardens have been deployed solely for the purpose of traffic control while the DPOs ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions Asaba and the State Traffic Officer have been tasked with the responsibilities of working with other security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic and effective supervision of Police and traffic personnel deployed. The DPOs Ekpan and Ebrumede divisions have been directed to ensure adequate security in Warri and its environs and to ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the the ever busy DSC and Effurun roundabouts.

“The CP also ordered the deployment of marine Police along the water ways to checkmate the activities of Sea pirates and illegal bunkerers with particular attention on Escravos, Burutu and Warri waterways with a view to ensuring the protection of traders and travellers along the water ways.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge Operation to organize continuous ‘OPERATION SHOW OF FORCE’ with effect from Monday 20th December 2021, in all parts of the State with a view to ensuring a hitch free Yuletide period.

“The CP urges members of the public to be law abiding and continue to support the police in the fight against crime and criminalities while assuring them of the Command’s commitment in providing security, maintenance of law and protection of life and property among other duties in the State.

The CP on behalf of officers and men of Command wishes Deltans and Nigerians in general a hitch free celebration”.