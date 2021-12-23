By Christopher Oji

For a crime free Christmas and New year celebrations, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has ordered that the Force should take the battle to criminal hideouts.

The CP has also ordered immediate raiding of black spots and criminal hideouts.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Spokesman,CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, he explained that:” Concerned about security and safety of law-abiding citizens in Lagos State, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and other field commanders to take the ongoing fight against crime to the hideouts of criminals in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police gave the fresh directive during his routine briefing with Area Commanders, DPOs and HODs held at the Police Officers’ Mess, GRA, Ikeja on 20th December, 2021.

“The CP disclosed that the directive became imperative so as to clip the wings of criminal elements in the state, and reassure the public of adequate security before, during and after this festive season”.

According to the police boss, ‘it is my determination to ensure safety of Lagosians during this Xmas and beyond’. He added that, ‘whatever I can do within the ambit of the law, I shall do it in the interest of peace, security and public safety’.

*As part of strategies to win the war against criminals, the CP has also directed that special massive and intelligence-driven raid of identified, targeted criminal hideouts and other black spots in the state. This is to ensure that all residents and those visiting the State enjoy relative peace.

“Similarly, special tactical foot and vehicular patrols have been put in place. Personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Squad, Tactical Team, X-Squad, Monitoring Unit, State Intelligence Bureau and others have been deployed for aggressive, confidence-building visibility policing of the entire State.

‘This important duty, we assure the public, will be performed professionally without infringing on the fundamental human rights of law-abiding citizens.

“Considering the invaluable place of intelligence in crime control and management, the Commissioner of Police once again enjoins the public to cooperate with the police by giving prompt and credible information that could help in the current onslaught against criminal elements in Lagos State”.