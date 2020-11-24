Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Police command has warned citizens to desist from hoarding large sum of money in their private spaces as the yuletide approaches.

This was contained in a public notice released by the command through its Pubic Relation Officer, Muhammad A. Sadiq on Tuesday.

He noted that the announcement became necessary in view of the frantic efforts consistently made by police in the State towards ensuring improved safety of lives and properties of residents.

Sadiq noted that the move if adhered would serve as a measure to checkmate possibilities of robbery attacks.

“The Command under the stewardship of the unrelenting Police Commissioner, *CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje psc, hereby calls on the good people of the State to henceforth desist from keeping large sum of money on their person or in their private spaces, especially as the yuletide approaches.” Parts of the statement read.

He however enjoined residents of the state to freely engage in their lawful businesses without any cause to panic, stating that, “the Command had emplaced strategic security detachments aimed at ensuring a crime free state.”