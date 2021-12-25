From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has charged Nigerians to remain resilient.

The leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, in a statement, on Saturday, said in spite of the economic and security challenges in the country, the citizens must remain hopeful for a better Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and perseverance as they mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

According to him, “clearly, Christmas comes with bliss, fun fare and happy moments. But what bliss,funfare and happy moments can we truly say Nigerians are having in the face of glaring hunger, economic hardship, rising cost/standard of living, kidnappings, killings and general insecurity across the country, occasioned by a clueless, inept and incompetent APC led Federal Government?

“This question clearly leaves us with the reality that as we mark this year’s Christmas, we must more than ever before, be pragmatic, take stock, uphold the truth at all times and reflect deeply on the virtues of love for one another, sacrifice and perseverance – some of the virtues that Jesus Christ lived and died for.

” Indeed, we must remain positive and resilient in the face of these challenges and hope for a better and greater Nigeria.”