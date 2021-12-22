(NAN)

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on residents to be cautious by taking necessary precautions to avoid mishaps relating to fire and security misfortune during the Yuletide.

Sanwo-Olu also called on residents to be on alert against another wave of COVID-19 by adhering strictly to all safety protocols during the Christmas period.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of the 2021 Community Day Celebration in Ikeja on Tuesday, he urged residents in various communities of the state to be responsive by promptly providing intelligence to security agents.

”As Community Development Council (CDC) leaders, please take the message back home that because of the harsh weather during the harmattan season, fire is always a very easy occurrence.

”So, people need to live safely. Stay safe and make sure you don’t have combustible items around your shops, houses, and ensure precautions on electric gadgets to avert fire incidents.

”Security they say is local. Security is important at the grassroots level. You have been working with us, continue to work with us. You see something, you say something. All the neighbourhood watchers are in your communities; let them know if you see strange movements.

”If you notice things that are not meant to be in your communities, pass on the message to them and you can be rest assured that the security agents will come around to keep you safe and secured.

”As we are going into the Yuletide season, please let’s be very vigilant and make sure that we are our brothers’ keeper,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, while speaking on his administration’s commitment to community development, said that his government as a people-oriented government had executed grassroots improvement programmes across the state.

He said that the government was committed to promoting coordinated efforts for a peaceful, harmonious and serene atmosphere for growth and development in communities.

He said the Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Lagos State had been recognised as the engine for growth.

According to him, the various CDAs should join hands with the government to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Lagos, particularly during the festive season.

He said the various infrastructure projects implemented by his administration across various communities, centred on promoting intermodal transportation, school projects and health facilities, among others, were directed towards improving the condition of living at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various communities in the 57 councils in the state were recognised and presented with various prizes at the ceremony.

Harmony CDA in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Elepe Royal Estate CDA in Ikorodu Central LCDA received bus gifts for emerging first and second, respectively, in the urban category.

Oluwanisola CDA in Eredo LCDA and Oke-Egan CDA in Olorunda LCDA also received gifts for emerging first and second respectively in the rural category.

The CDAs were rewarded for executing various community development projects, ranging from electrification, roads, and drainages to security, within their communities.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, appreciated Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his vision, sense of commitment and dedication to grassroots development, hence, taking Lagos to an enviable level in community development.

Ahmed said that the Community Day Celebration 2021 was to emphasise and amplify the necessity of development as a strategic factor for socio-economic advancement and empowerment at the grassroots.

He said the theme for the 2021 Community Day Celebration, ”Consolidating the Ongoing Development in our Various Communities” was apt, as the present administration was embarking on the expansion of various community development projects in the state.

Also speaking, Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, Alhaji Azeez Amusat, said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had been a catalyst for fostering grassroots engagement for development across the state.

Amuzat urged the CDCs and CDAs in Lagos State to put in more collective efforts to promote attention for adequate security and safety of their various communities.

”With the wave of insecurity across the country, it is imperative to rise up to the security needs and challenges that may face our communities in the forthcoming year,” he said.