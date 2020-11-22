Ben Dunno, Warri

The Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Asaba, Brigadier General Ibrahim Jallo, has assured residents of Delta State, especially indigenes of riverine communities across the three (3) Warri Council areas State, of the adequate protection of their lives and property during the yuletide season and beyond.

Speaking at the flag-off of Exercise Crocodile Smile 6 (Marine Operations), held at the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Warri jetty at the weekend, the Brigade Commander noted that his men and officers had been placed on a 24-hour surveillance along the coastal settlements specifically for the purpose of ensuring their safety at this time.

Brigadier General Jallo, who expressed confidence in the ability of his men and officers to live up to expectations in effectively policing the waterways, said with the level of commitment of his men the various crimes commonly associated with riverine settlements would have been brought to its bearest minimum.

While acknowledging the cordial relationship between the Army and other sister agencies in the State, the Commander, disclosed that one remarkable thing he had seen since resuming office was the robust working synergy among security operatives, adding that this would also assist in bringing crimes to its bearest minimum this period.

He appreciated the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, for his support to the Brigade and other security agencies in the State, stating that the assistance had contributed immensely in providing logistics needed by operatives in carrying out their duties diligently and professionally in maintaining law and order in the State.

Earlier in his speech, the Sector 1 Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Colonel Sanni Ahmed, had reaffirmed the commitment of his Command to the effective policing of the waterways during the yuletide and warned criminal elements to vacate the State, especially the waterways, as his men would be having zero tolerance to criminal activities this period.

According to him, ‘what you are witnessing here today is the marine base operations of Ex CROCODILE SMILE VI in Delta State. The main event has been flagged off in Asaba by the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba on Tuesday, 17 Nov 20. Similarly, the Exercise is simultaneously launched in Warri, Koko and Ughelli Response Areas”.

‘I want to assure Deltans that the Exercise is for the benefit of society. As such, we would spare no effort in ensuring a crime-free yuletide season and a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive”.

‘We are mindful of the fact that this is the only country we have and we will do everything lawful to save it from the claws of criminals and unpatriotic elements fighting to pull the country down”.

‘I call on all law-abiding citizens to provide adequate support especially timely information to enable the troops to accomplish their task.’

‘I thank the government at all levels, Civil Societies Organizations and indeed the companies in our areas of responsibilities for the constant support we enjoy. I also thank the Commander, 63 Brigade for the backing to operate to full capacity.

‘For you the troops and other participating security agencies, I urge you to be mindful of the security situation in the country and operate within the confines of your Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.

‘You must however remain resolute and firm. We must continue to display professionalism in the discharge of our constitutional roles while acting in aid of civil authority.

‘The society appreciates your selfless service. I have no doubt in your ability to make a success of the exercise.’

Speaking at the occasion, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Abubakar Argungu, applauded the Army for launching the Exercise Crocodile Smile 6 at this critical period, noting that it would not have come at any better time than this.

He expressed confidence that the exercise would go a long way in curbing the crimes such as kidnapping, piracy, pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft commonly associated with the riverine area, especially during the yuletide period.

He assured of the cooperation of the police in the Warri area to partner the Army in any area it deemed fit so as to complement its efforts on a crime-free society this festive period.