From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Combined team of security agencies have beefed up security around Yenagoa, the state capital and across the state including the waterways during the Yuletide season.

The security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps have deployed its men to strategic locations in Yenagoa and the waterways of Brass and Nembe to check sea-pirates attacks.

According to investigations, the Bayelsa State security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo has been patrolling Yenagoa, especially the black spots to neutralise suspected criminal elements.

Also Nigerian Navy has deployed gunboats to the Nembe and Brass waterways to ensure Bayelsans and visitors attending the annual Okpoama Beach party which is to feature high profile musical artistes have hitch-free trips.

The NSCDC giving security update said it has put in place an effective strategy to nip crime in the bud in Bayelsa during the festive season and beyond.

A statement by spokesman for NSCDC, Bayelsa Command, Mr Solomon Diri-Ogbere, on behalf of Mrs Lucy Fakoya, State Commandant said 750 personnel have been scheduled for surveillance operations across the state.

“In view of the expected increase in economic activities, movement of people as well as several church and social activities which may attract large crowds during the forthcoming festive season, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Bayelsa State Command under the leadership of Commandant Lucy Fakoya wishes to assure the good people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties of innocent citizens, and Critical National Asset and Infrastructure In the state during the celebration.

“The Commandant has put in place strategic deployment across the length and breadth of the state with special attention to worship and event centres, government installations, motor parks, markets and malls while motorised patrols have been stepped up to accommodate other soft targets/black spots,” the statement read in part.

The NSCDC noted that personnel deployed for the assignment are under the strict instruction of the state Commandant to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

The NSCDC in Bayelsa said it is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause a breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period.

The Commandant therefore advised the general public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movement, to the nearest security formation adding that security remains the business of all.