Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP – Ondo South) has appealed to the Federal Road Maintainance Agency (FERMA) to repair all bad portions of the federal roads in Ondo State in order to stem accidents during and after the Yuletide.

Tofowomo in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akimrinlola, on Wednesday in Okitipupa attributed the causes of most road crashes to bad portions of the roads.

The Senator who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, urged FERMA to as a matter of urgency repair all the bad portions especially on Okitipupa-Ore axis and other federal roads in Ondo State.

“Most of the accidents that claimed several lives occur because of bad portions of the roads in Ondo South and the state at large.

“If bad portions of roads are fixed, it will reduce casualties that we experience especially during festive periods which is fast approaching.

“Now that Yuletide is fast approaching, I am calling on FERMA to fix all the bad portions of the federal roads across the state most especially that of Ore -Okitipupa which is currently in abysmal condition,” Tofowomo said. (NAN)