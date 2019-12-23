Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

In a bid to enhance security during the Christmas and new year periods, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command has deployed 750 personnel to critical areas within the State.

The State Commandant, Umar Musa Bala made this known while speaking with newsmen in Sokoto on Monday.

He said the personnel combined 650 uniform and 100 non-uniform officers and men from the command, with their exercise covers before, during and after yuletide season.

Bala added that his command has also dispatched no fewer than 24 operational vehicles across the State, with officers and men on ground for patrols and surveillance mission for prompt and adequate protection of lives and properties.

He said further that the personnel would be station at various worship centres, recreation centres, border towns of the State, as well as blackspots within the State capital.

“We will also partner with our sister security agencies in ensuring that this yuletide period is hitch-free celebrations. Our security strategies have been mapped out to cover yuletide season before, during and after.

“It is also on record that when we arrest a suspect, we do not delay in charging such suspect to court immediately after preliminary investigation is concluded.” Bala further explained.

He described Sokoto as a peaceful State, adding that its serenity status was owned to the strong traditional institutions and efforts of the State Government in sustaining security at all time.

The Commandant however advised residents in the State, to celebrate peacefully during the festive days, adding that NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies would ensure that residents had safe and peaceful celebrations.