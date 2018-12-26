Fred Itua and Samuel Bello It’s Christmas season. This is the time of the year families travel to their respective towns and villages to celebrate the yuletide season. It is a holiday of some sort for some workaholics. They usually work round the clock from January to December. For them, Christmas offers an opportunity to take a break and enjoy the ambience of the season. Nigerians, beware in this season For many Nigerians, this comfort comes at a cost. For travelers, they are usually compelled to cough out double of what they hitherto paid just to board a public vehicle to their villages and towns. Many travelers, apparently to reduce the cost, opt for night buses which also has its own hazards.

Daily Sun went to town to sample the opinions of people on the current rate of transportation to many parts of the country, especially southern states. The responses varied. Their responses will also offer succour to distressed families who may not have the means to pay any exuberant prices. The Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja, Olugbade Olagunju, said: “We have not increased any price. If at all we are going to increase, it would be around around Christmas. For now as we speak, going to Lagos from Jabi motor park, being that we are operating national union, the trip costs N5,600, while other parks charge N8,000. But this is union park. Going to Ibadan costs N5000, to Ado-Ekiti, we charge N4600. To Akure, we also charge N4600. Also to Osogbo, Osun state, we charge same N4600, while other parks charge from N7000 to Osogbo. That is the difference between this union park and other private parks.

“As for the increment, we cannot increase; just unilaterally like that, it wouldn’t make sense and wouldn’t be fair. If we even decide to increase the price, we would have to go to the state council in Kubwa. We would tell them we are increasing to a particular amount, then they would say it would affect the passengers because we value our passengers. We are not private business men that can say if they like let them go. We have some people that we call our own passengers and we don’t want any hardship for them.”

Also speaking, chairman Mini-Bus phase 3 Jabi park, Olajide Idowu, added that “after going to Kubwa, the officials there would have to take it to the headquarters on Sapele road in Garki to ask for approval to increase prices. They may say yes and they may say no but most often when they know we must have considered so many things, they usually tell us to go ahead and we shouldn’t go beyond what is written there in the agreement.