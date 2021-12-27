From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been described as a detribalised Nigerian by the Muslim community in the state.

The group further commended the governor for showing an accommodating disposition towards all residents of the state, irrespective of their religious or tribal affiliations.

The commendations were conveyed to the governor yesterday during a free medical outreach extended to the Muslim community by GburusCare Initiative, a mobile healthcare initiative of the governor.

The healthcare initiative had in most part of 2021 crisscrossed various communities in the state, tending to the health needs of the aged free of charge on behalf of the governor.

Speaking to journalists after the outreach, leader of the Muslim community and National Vice Chairman, Inter-tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, (ITTLAN), Abubakar Sambo, commended Ugwuanyi for continuing his magnanimity towards northerners in the state.

He prayed that God should pay the governor back by paving a way for him to attain higher political positions in the near future.

The outreach team were made up of top health professionals, consisting of doctors, nurses, dentists, physiotherapist, medical lab scientists and pharmacists.

Health services offered to the elderly Muslim faithful include, medical laboratory services, medical consultations, vital signs, dental treatments, physiotherapy care and dispensing of drugs.