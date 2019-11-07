Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the Police to beef up security as Christmas and New Year season approaches.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chuks Ugwoke, said chairmen of 17 local government areas, police, and other security agencies should be on the alert and ensure the security of lives and property during the yuletide.

Ugwuanyi, also enjoined the Neighbourhood Watch groups and Forest Guards to complement efforts of security agencies.

The governor called on the residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding in their activities during the festive season.

Governor Ugwuanyi, reassured of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring a crime-free yuletide celebration.

The governor also pledged to maintain the status of the state as the most peaceful in the country.