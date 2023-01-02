From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In the spirit of the festive season, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication and Digital Media, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Ugo Solomon Ugo, has doled out N5, 000 each to, at least, 6 indigent widows in Item Community, Wanikade, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Ugo, who described himself as an advocate for the development of his community, Ukelle, said the gesture was to brighten the faces of widows especially those weight down by the vicissitudes of life.

In a exclusive chat with Daily Sun, yesterday, he said he carried out what he called a ‘vulnerability assessment’ which helped in the selection process of the beneficiaries.

He said: “We carried out a vulnerability assessment. And the assessment was to look out for people who do not have anybody to look up to during this Christmas season.

“So, I decided to pick one vulnerable widow in each community to make sure that I impact. The community is Item Community, Wanikade Wade, Yala Local Government Area.

“I did that as a humanitarian gesture. That is not the only gesture I have extended to people. Recall that I just received an award as one of those that have pushed for the admission of Ukelle students at the university level.

“I have increased their enrollment by making sure that I counsel them. So, it is all about the background where I come from. I am bittered about the state of my background, and I want to improve lives, so that tomorrow we will be on a better springboard.

“So, if you do not have humanistic approach the society is doomed. My basic principle in life is humanity. So, that that is why I am pro-human each time I am embarking on something like that.”