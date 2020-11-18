The Federal Ministry of Works has appealed to motorists to cooperate with contractors handling reconstruction projects and palliative repairs on the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway to enable free flow of traffic during the Yuletide.

Mr Adekunle Yusuf, Director Highways, North-Central, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, made the call on Wednesday in Koton-Karfe while on routine inspection visit to monitor and assess the progress of work on the roads.

Yusuf, an Engineer, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on the road, saying that the palliative and other on-going reconstruction works on the roads were aimed at improving the situation for everybody.

“I appeal to road users to continue to bear with us and to cooperate with the contractors.When we undertake road maintenance, we are trying to make the roads better for them.

“Let them understand that whatever inconvenience they suffer while the contractors are working is to make life better for them in the long run.

“When we divert traffic somewhere, let them not jump into where the contractors are working to endanger their lives and those of the workers, or to spoil a section where they are not supposed to run into.

“So, all we are calling for, is their cooperation. We need the cooperation of the people. We also hope that those making it difficult for the contractors to work to their full capacity would desist from the act.

“When the economy is better for everybody with very good roads, life will be better for everybody; the level of insecurity will go down and everybody will enjoy it. Cost of transportation of goods and services will also go down,” he said.

The director said while major reconstruction works were going on, the Ministry deemed it worthwhile to ensure that some palliative repairs were carried out to ease traffic movement during the Yuletide.

He said that the directive given to the contractor was that before the end of second week of December, everything about the palliative repairs must have been completed.

“We give assurance that for this section of the road (Abuja-Lokoja-Okene) anybody using the road during the Christmas season will have no issues,” he said. (NAN)