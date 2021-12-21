By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to be security and safety conscious during and after festive season.

He stated this at the grand finale of the 2021 Community Day Celebration, themed:”Consolidating The Ongoing Developments In Our Various Communities” organised by the Lagos State Government Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs held at the Police College, Ikeja.

The governor restated his administration commitment to collaborate with communities on provision of infrastructure, security and to ensure the safety of lives property especially during the yuletide seasons.

Sanwo-Olu said it administration will continue to consolidate on the ongoing developments in various communities in the state.

He thanked the Community Development Associations (CDAs), which had over the time increased to 4100, held that developmental projects were ongoing in all the 377 wards across the state.

The governor listed some of the developmental projects embarked on by his administration to include roads, provision of healthcare facilities, nearly completed Imota rice mill, among others, adding that the dividends of democracy would also be ensured in various Communities.

Commissioner of the Ministry, Wale Ahmed, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his efforts, saying the community day celebration emphasized the necessity of development as a strategic factor for socio-economic advancement and empowerment at the grassroots.

At the event, enlightenment talks were given on Safety and Security for the yuletide, COVID 19 protocols and communities that excel in development services were rewarded with buses.