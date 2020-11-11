Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the ban on the use of fireworks, popularly known as “knockout”, within and outside the FCT.

To this end, the command has advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to restrain from using fireworks, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said: ‘In preparation for the approaching festive season, the FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the ban on the use of fireworks (popularly known as knock out) within the FCT is still in force, hence, residents should desist from using them.

‘In view of this, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has directed all Divisional Police Officers to ensure strict compliance with the ban on the use of fireworks within the FCT.

‘The Commissioner of Police urges parents and guardians to prevail upon their wards to restrain from using fireworks, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

‘While assuring residents of adequate security during the festive period, the Command is appealing to members of the public to promptly report all suspicious movements through our emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’