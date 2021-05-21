The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, has described as untrue, insinuations and media reports that he will be contesting to be a board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) from the South-West zone and later vie to become the President of the federation.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Alli said his purported ambition to contest to be a board member of AFN and vie for the federation presidency is the imagination of mischief-makers.

He said: “In the last 48 hours, I have received calls from friends and well-wishers from different parts of the world who want me to update them about my ambition to the next President of AFN. I am using this medium to state categorically that I don’t have any plan to contest to be a member of the AFN board or vie for the federation’s Presidency. It has never crossed my mind and I have never discussed it with anybody. I don’t have any interest in any elective post.”

Alli, who was Vice-President of AFN and Technical Director over two decades ago, also states that he is neutral in the forthcoming election, “Athletics made me and I want the best for the sports.”