By Henry Akubuiro

the national body of ANA (Association of Nigerian Authors) has received the sum of three million naira from Yusuf Ali (SAN) towards its 2021 literary awareness campaign.

A release by the association’s General Secretary, Maik Ortserga, informed: “Ahead of the Association of Nigerian Authors’’ celebration of its 40 years of existence across Ten Nigerian Cities, ANA has received three million naira support from the legal luminary, Barrister Yusuf Ali (SAN), to boost literary awareness campaign in 2021. This marks the eighth year that ANA has taken delivery of similar support from Yusuf Ali.

The donation was coming a year after the association lost the regular funding by the legal luminary following the crises that rocked ANA after the 2019 Enugu that polarised the association.

“ANA, therefore, wishes to express her gratitude to the generous benefactor for taking his time to diligently follow the issues in ANA until he is satisfied that the association has put the ugly incident behind, and moved ahead towards a future of rapid increase in literary activities,” said the statement.

Beyond its uplifting note, the statement said, “this latest development is one out of many positive results so far recorded by the current ANA administration that confirms the diligence of the ANA National Executive Council (NEC) in the pursuit of normalisation and upwards repositioning of the association after the Enugu crisis.”