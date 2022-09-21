From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The massive movement of students seeking admission to outside universities has worried educationists as they advised the Nigerian government to invest in higher educational institutions to improve teaching, research, development and innovation.

The former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Abel Olayinka, delivered the 11th convocation lecture of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), on the topic “Sustaining a Productive University System in the 21st Century: The Key Elements in the Debate,” on Wednesday blamed poor staffing, the continual exit of experienced staff and unstable academic calendar of Nigerian universities for the massive movement of students to the developed countries.

According to him, the United Kingdom has become the most preferred destination by Nigerian students seeking education outside the country with 22,230 Nigerian students.

He stated that other countries where Nigerian students are seeking education include the USA, Canada, South Africa, India and the Philippines.

“Nigeria should explore how to benefit from the experience and exposure of Nigerians in diaspora and other eminent scholars who are prepared to work in Nigeria for short and medium length of time, even if they are not willing to take up permanent appointments here; this would help attract foreign academic staff,” he added.

Similarly, the chairman of the council and Pro-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Yusuf Alli SAN, who likened some of the Nigerian universities to glorified secondary schools, said funding has been a consistent challenge to the advancement of knowledge in the Nigerian educational sector.

He said, “it is time for our governments to show commitment and seriousness on the funding of our university education. It is equally suggested that we adopt international best practices in rewarding lecturers by ensuring that those who can attract grants to the universities are paid commensurate to what they can attract.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Uniosun, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, disclosed that the medical science course, MBBS of the university has been approved and the quota of admission was increased to 100 from 50 within his eight months in office.

He expressed joy that the university which started with 17 programmes and 611 students now has over 15,000 students with 66 Bsc accredited programmes and 85 postgraduate diploma courses, saying additional 27 programmes were added recently.

The university also conferred honorary degree awards on ex-president and chairman of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Dr Segun Aina and the Managing Director of BOVAS Group, Mrs Victoria Samson.