By Christy anyanwu

Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf has been inaugurated as the 34th president of Ikoyi Lions Club.

Yusuf, who joined the club in 2007, has held several positions in Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, including director, service chairperson, second vice president and first vice president respectively.

Gorgeously dressed, the club members that fateful investiture and fund raising evening were all up and doing to make the occasion an evening to remember.

The event proper began immediately after members recited the club’s anthem.

Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma, District Governor – D404A1 Nigeria, in her goodwill message, said the club has found the new president worthy to lead them.

“I have no doubt, you will coordinate the activities and standardize the administration of your club and unite the club in the bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding.

“Note that the representations of your club are diverse skills, cultural orientations, intellectual capacity and needs which can be harnessed to grow and strengthen our association,” she said.

She urged the president to focus on improving member satisfaction through a team approach, seek out new local partnerships that would address the five global causes of vision, diabetes, paediatric cancer, hunger and environment to spread the impact to more beneficiaries.

Wagbatsoma said the district year shall focus on enhancing the club’s service journey through building “bonds of kindness.”

“This theme emphasizes the value of strong partnerships and team effort within clubs, our zones, and our communities and beyond. We will gain significant acceptance within the communities we serve by building alliances with local developments, cultural and social associations among many others,” she said.

Chairman on the occasion, Yemi Sanni, a seasoned tax consulting expert, eulogized the club for its five focus areas. According to him, lots of under privileged have eye problems but couldn’t afford to get reading glasses.

“Is it in the area of feeding the people, the environment or paediatric cancer?

“This is a very laudable initiative by the Ikoyi Lions Club and this noble cause endeared me to honour the invitation to chairman this investiture/fund raising ceremony,” he said.

Group Managing Director, Fintrack Software Company Ltd. and speaker of the day, Bimbo Akerele, spoke on the impact of technology on the environment and the activity of man trying to create things in addition to what God has done by using energy.

“The sources of the energy sometimes are forces from gas flaring, chemicals and all of these he said affects the environment. Some of these chemicals affects the ozone layer power generation. Global warming and environmental degradation. This in turn causes water pollution, dam pollution and all of these get back to man, affecting what we breath, what we eat and what we drink.

“These are the impact of man-made activities on the environment. Technology can be the answer by looking at the alternate sources of energy looking at renewable energy as supposed to fossil related kind of energy,” he said.

Chairperson, Investiture Committee and past president of the club in 2000, Lion Olajumoke Simplice, eulogised the spirit of oneness and unity in the club.

“Because of the high discipline, just one meeting and we assigned duties to everybody and today, we are gathering in this auditorium for this auspicious event. When you have quality people in a committee that is what you will get. Everybody showed seriousness and they just went out to get things done.

“Etiquette has been pride unto us; dedication has been pride unto us. The impetus to serve. We have seen in Ikoyi Lions Club that even the elderly can mentor the not so young, the not so young can pass the baton to the younger ones and that is what Ikoyi Lions Club has shown us. I’m very proud.”

Yusuf, in his acceptance speech, promised to do everything he could to ‘strengthen the pride’.

“We need to put our ‘paw prints’ all over our communities. We need to educate the world about all the tremendous humanitarian and community service that we’re providing. Let me put that in the context of being a Lion.

“Everyone can be a Lion. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. You don’t need to have a college degree. You don’t need to be wealthy; you don’t need to have a certain body type. You don’t need to be athletic; the single most important thing in being a Lion is the desire to serve others that should be our message to others. If you want to serve others, there is a spot for you within our organisation,” he said.

Speaking with Daily Sun at the event, Lion Yusuf went down memory lane on how he joined the club, worked at the background and how the people decided it is now his turn to lead the club as the 34th president.

“I feel honoured that ‘I’m given the responsibility to lead the largest club in the district, District 404 A1, where you have very notable individuals. It’s a task that has to be done and for them to have trusted me with this leadership, I’m humbled. I joined Lionism in 2007, I have always wanted to be an active floor member but somehow they fished me out and bestowed this on me.

“First of all, I pray to deliver quality leadership to the club, in doing that, I will continue with excellence that previous presidents has done providing service to the less privileged people. The core projects which I’m passionate about which is on environment, we designed the Oye Williams gardens. I’m passion about the environment, I want a clean environment, and I want people to have quality life so that people can learn something, keep the environment clean, and give the next generation opportunity to live a good life,” he said.

