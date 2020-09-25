…as new Pro- Chancellor assumes duty

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Selection Board for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State, has shortlisted eight candidates for interview.

The shortlisted candidates are applicants from various institutions and academic fields that responded to the University’s advertisement or were reached by the Search Panel.

A statement signed by the Head Information, Publications &Public Relations Unit , Abdullahi AbbaHassan said that they include Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji from Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil and Professor Mukhtar A. Kurawa, the Rector of Kano State Polytechnic.

Others are Professor Bako El-Yakub Jibril of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Professor Ali Tijjani Abdullahi of Bayero University, Kano.

The rest are Professor Balarabe A. Jakada, the Provost of Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Professor Aliyu Musa of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Professor Sadiq Z. Abubakar of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Professor Lawal Alhassan Bichi from Bayero University, Kano.

Meanwhile, the new Pro- Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello has assumed duty.

Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, while speaking to his Council at the niversity, noted with nostalgia the accomplishments recorded by the University within a short period of its establishment.

He assured that the state- owned -University would cooperate with the state government for its positive development while pledging to carry everybody along in his discharge of his duty,.

He tasked the members of the University community to also contribute their quota to the development of the University.