By Henry Akubuiro

All is set for the virtual launch of Yvonne Ebbi’s new book, Finding Your She Spark. The virtual launch, which kicks off at 3 pm on Saturday, December 20, 2020, will be streamed live on different social media platforms like Zoom, the author’s Facebook, Instagram and Youtube pages. Admission is free, said the author.

Speaking to Daily Sun on the forthcoming launch, the author said the book was inspired by the need to encourage women to up theirg ame, build their brand and raise the bar of their self-worth. She abhorred the sense of inferiority complex evident in many African women, which has been preventing them from actualising their dreams.

She said: “My word to these women is: if they can put your head up, and understand they have a worth and they are priceless, they cane teach their daughters, students and friends, and we will build a community of women who know their worth.”

Besides, she would like “to encourage women and give them the impetus to become what they want to be, to emerge, and it has to start from them knowing it first, giving them the knowledge to make themu nderstand they are strong, beautiful and have what it takes.”

Anybody, including men, she said, could read the book, which isp redicated on personal branding, but the author’s target is mainly “African women who have been through hell, judged unfairly and stereotyped as inferior”. So she wants them to rise above all this.

Writes Charles O’Tudor of Global BrandInnovetor, in the Foreword to the book: “Yvonne Ebbi has made personal branding so seamless in this masterpiece. This is beyond the realm of cerebral expansionism. It’s ar eflection of brand progression and expansionism. I recommend thisb ook to anyone desirous of creating a brand of worth!”

Ebbi, an alumnus of Oxford, is a TEDx Speaker, an image consultant and a social intelligence expert with specialty in personal branding, executive presence and business etiquette. Also, she is the leadc onsultant of The Etiquette Place, a corporate finishing schoolc hanging the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, bestp ractice and proper public conduct.

Her #SheSpark initiative is raising a community of professional women, who are becoming global brands and influencers. Finding Her She Spark

is her third published book.