Pertinence Group, a property outfit unveiled its corporate headquarters in grand style with celebrities in attendance recently.

Speaking on the Red Carpet, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede had this to say: “I am honoured to be present at the unveiling of the Pertinence Group corporate headquarters building today and I am completely wowed! We all know the challenges we face to start a company in the country. It takes something special to succeed in running a company of this magnitude in Nigeria. Most essentially, I like the idea of empowering people because we all know that the level of unemployment in the country is appalling. I would like to use this opportunity to say big congratulations to the founders, Mr. Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel for a job well done. I pray Pertinence Group gets to greater heights in years to come.”

The event started with a Red Carpet affair which was hosted by TV personality, Kie Kie and the climax was when top entertainers including Teni Entertainer, Humblesmith and DJ BigN performed. In the house were top Celebes including Mercy Aigbe, Teni, Bimbo Akintola, Yvonne Jegede and Ufuoma McDermott among others.

Pertinence properties is a real estate company that provides luxurious, commercial and residential real estate solutions affordably. Founded nine years ago by two serial entrepreneurs, Mr. Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, Pertinence Group has evolved into one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Real Estate, financial and people’s empowerment company the founders said.